Eight days left for Cork Telly Bingo player to claim €27k prize

THE National Lottery is continuing to urge all Telly Bingo players in Cork city to check their old tickets from May carefully, as a top prize worth €27,505 from Friday’s 26th of May draw remains unclaimed.

As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the Cork winner has just eight days left to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday 24th of August.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre Cork City. The player achieved a Fullhouse to scoop their share of the Snowball prize worth €27,505.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Telly Bingo players in Cork to carefully check their old tickets from May to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming this outstanding prize.

'There’s just eight days left for one player in Cork to claim their share of a Snowball prize worth €27,505 in the Telly Bingo draw on the 26th of May. The winner purchased their ticket in Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane Shopping Centre Cork City. As ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize, the last date to claim this prize is Thursday 24th of August, so we are encouraging all our players who purchased their ticket in the Dunnes Stores to check their old tickets very carefully.'