Edna O’Brien documentary gets special screening in West Cork

THE Cork Film Festival comes to West Cork again with the ‘Taste of CIFF’ programme in Bantry on Saturday, November 16.

Three films have been chosen for the screenings: The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh, Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story, and Misericordia.

A family movie gets the day started at 12 midday and while it’s not yet Christmas but The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh will get families in the mood for the festival season.

It’s a family animation featuring a magic reindeer.

Misericorida is a dark comedy thriller which featured at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and is screened at 5pm on Saturday.

And the celebrated and pioneering writer Edna O’Brien is the subject of Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story at 2pm.

The show had its Irish premiere at the Everyman in Cork on Sunday, and now screens in Cinemax Bantry on Saturday.

O’Shea’s documentary looks at the great Irish writer’s professional and personal triumphs and difficulties, as she stood in resistance to the Irish conservative.

The film includes an interview with Edna from just before her passing.

Parts of Edna’s work are read aloud in the film by Oscar-nominated Irish actress Jessie Buckley.

The film is in competition for the CIFF Best New Irish Feature Award at the festival.

Cinemax Bantry is one of four cinemas across the county taking part in the Taste of CIFF programme, with films also showing in Midleton, Mallow, and Youghal.