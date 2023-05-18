Editor shortlisted for Law Society award

FOR the second year in a row, Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin has been shortlisted for a Law Society of Ireland Justice Media Awards.

Siobhán's article and podcast on her visit to Auschwitz, which she linked to a local court case involving a human rights campaigner, is one of four finalists in the Print/Online Journalism (local) category.

This year, there was a record 340 entries across 15 categories. The organisers says the competition is growing each year demonstrating a high calibre of legal journalism in Ireland.

In total, 92 entries were shortlisted. The winners will be announced on June 22nd.

Siobhan’s entry was titled ‘All it takes for evil to prosper’ and the other shortlisted entries in the category are: Policing road traffic and transport related crimes (Claudia Dalby, Dublin Inquirer); Belturbet bombing remembered 50 years on (Seamus Enright, The Anglo Celt) and Disability activist Evelyne Cynk hoping to move to Ireland after accepting place on UCC course (Ellen O'Regan, The Echo).

Siobhán’s article on the Garda Siochána’s protective services unit in Dunmanway was shortlisted for the 2022 award.

