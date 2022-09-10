Eco-friendly Beara holiday home plan for Kilcatherine

THE two Dublin-based brothers who are ‘rescuing’ derelict properties on the Beara Peninsula and turning them into luxe, eco-friendly holiday rentals have just revealed their first holding. Naoise and Cillian Barry have introduced Kilcatherine Farmhouse, set on 14 acres near Eyeries on the Beara Peninsula, which they’ve just started working on.

‘The site is surrounded by green fields with complete privacy and seclusion.

‘The restoration of the house will have minimal impact on the natural flora and fauna, aiming to leave it as undisturbed as possible,’ said Naoise.

Naoise and Cillian holidayed on the peninsula as children and spend time their now with their own families.

Inspired by their passion for sea swimming and the natural beauty of the Beara Peninsula, they set up a lifestyle brand called Seaweed & Saltwater to offer ocean view holiday home rentals.

‘The original house will have its white lime render reinstated, and the single-storey extension at the back will be clad in black charred larch. ‘This will provide a stunning contrast between the new and the old, leaving the original house prominent in the landscape,’ Naoise explained.

Plans for outside include a sauna, outdoor bathtub and outdoor shower.

Speaking previously to The Southern Star, Naoise said they hoped to have the property ready for rental by next Easter.

‘Beara is a hidden gem. We want to introduce people to the peninsula and let them experience the people, places and all the area has to offer like we have over the years. We want to build a community of people who celebrate life by the ocean.’