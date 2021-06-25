Eco award for Newcestown siblings in clean sweep for Brogan’s college

STUDENTS from St Brogan’s College in Bandon celebrated double wins at the recent Eco-Unesco Young Environmentalist Awards (YEA), which were held online for the second year running.

Now in its 22nd year, the YEA programme recognises and rewards young people aged 10-18 who have taken environmental actions to benefit their community, created awareness of climate change and come up with creative solutions to solve environmental issues.

Newcestown siblings Cian (TY) and Caoimhe Walsh (2nd year) won the Eco-Innovation award in the senior category for their project Hemp for a Sustainable Future.

Their project aims to promote the social, economic and environmental benefits of growing hemp and how the crop can promote sustainable farming in Ireland.

The duo are advocating for the development of industrial hemp processing facilities to give a sustainable alternative land use to farmers, while also providing much-needed employment in rural Ireland.

Their project began in 2019 when Cian took part in the RTÉ Youth Assembly on Climate and received the opportunity to present in Dáil Eireann on his proposal surrounding the development of industrial hemp processing facilities in Ireland.

Also taking an award in the junior climate change category were Tadhg Óg O’Donovan, Doireann Walsh and Caoimhe Ryan for their project titled, ‘How Covid-19 has had an impact on global warming.’

Elaine Nevin of Eco-Unesco said they are delighted to be able to host such a programme that encourages and supports young people’s passion for positive change.

‘These young people are our future generation of leaders and it’s truly inspiring to see them so active in their schools and communities and so dedicated to tackling climate issues.’