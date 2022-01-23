Ease the exam pressure

AS a gradual easing of restrictions looks set to be introduced in the coming days, thoughts are also turning to plans for this year’s Leaving Cert. The past two years have seen students under extreme pressure, worrying about grandparents and vulnerable friends, along with being in and out of lockdown, so their study and learning regimes were undoubtedly disturbed. The Department of Education must now exercise a very precise balancing act, between wanting to get schools back to a more ‘normal’ routine and yet being fair to all exam students. But whatever way it is leaning, it must not delay in the decision, so at least the students can have clarity as soon as possible.