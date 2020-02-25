Early morning call out for Courtmac RNLI after distress flare seen

THE Courtmacsherry all weather RNLI lifeboat was called out at 1.25 am this morning after a distress flare was seen off Coolmain Beach near Kilbrittain.

The crew received a report from a woman who had seen a distress flare in the sky and she heard the sound of the flare being fired which had awoken her dog as well.

Under coxswain Mark Gannon and a crew of six, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat, Frederick Storey Cockburn, immediately made its way to the area where the distress signal was seen. The Irish Coastguard Unit from the Old Head of Kinsale / Seven Heads was also mobilised and they concentrated on the land search of the area.

As part of a very detailed search on the sea and shore, both the lifeboat and coastguard used their powerful lights to illuminate the entire coastline from Harbour View to Garrettstown. The lifeboat also lit up the skyline with the firing of specialised parachute flares during the search.

The Lifeboat was stood down at around 3am after the entire coastline was searched, with nothing observed.

Courtmacsherry RNLI voluntary lifeboat operations manager, Brian O Dwyer thanked the 14 Lifeboat crew members along with Station Officers who raced from their beds at an early hour and were at the station within minutes in order to help anyone in danger.

While nothing was found this morning Brian reiterated that ' it was so important that any sighting of a distress flare in the sky is immediately reported to the rescue authorities by dialling 999 or 112, as vital minutes in such a situation can be critical, as one never knows how serious an incident may be.'

It was the station's second callout in a week following last week’s launch to a kite surfer in difficulties.