Eamon Ryan ‘hiding’ as Bandon awaits road

A WEST Cork Senator has accused Transport Minister Eamon Ryan of ‘hiding’ for four years on a long-awaited project to extend the N71 Bandon relief road extension.

The relief road would involve constructing a 2.5km stretch of road which could take passing traffic and large vehicles out of the town. More than 9,000 vehicles pass through the town daily.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard raised the issue in the Seanad recently – the fourth time he has raised the issue there since 2020.

‘Yet again we didn’t have a minister from the Department of Transport in the chamber to debate the issue,’ said Sen Lombard. ‘We’ve had four years of hiding from Minister Ryan and zero accountability on timelines missed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland on this crucial project.’

Sen Lombard said the Bandon Relief Road is raised regularly by business people and the public. He added that Minister Ryan has refused several invitations to visit Bandon.

‘I suppose if himself or Minister of State Jack Chambers can’t make it to the Seanad chamber to answer questions, then it’s no surprise that invitations to visit Bandon to see for themselves the 9,000-plus cars, buses, and HGVs that drive down through the centre of the town every day haven’t been accepted.’

Last year Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns raised the issue with Minister Ryan in Dáil questions. Minister Ryan said then that ‘procurement of technical advisers is ongoing to advance the scheme’.

Sen Lombard vented his frustration at lack of engagement on the issue. ‘Bandon is the largest town in West Cork. We’ve seen much-needed and welcome investment in the town in recent years.

‘The relief road extension is the final piece of the jigsaw needed. This project aligns with government policy on where and how we spend money on road infrastructure. It’s a 2.5km stretch that will take traffic and in particular, large vehicles, out of the town and make the town centre a more liveable and workable space.’