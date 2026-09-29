Carrigaline granted €3.5m and Clonakilty €150k in massive €19m Cork town investment scheme

CLONAKILTY and Carrigaline are set to receive regeneration funding as part of a €19m investment in upgrade works in towns across the county, with €409m allocated for 120 projects nationwide including five in Cork county.

Carrigaline will receive €3.5m for phase one of the public realm and waterfront development. As reported last week, Clonakilty is set to receive a smaller sum of €150,000 for regeneration works on Kent Street.

The aim of the Towns and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund is to deliver sustainable regeneration projects that enhance public spaces, community facilities and economic opportunities. Four other Cork projects were granted funding.

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Cobh secured €7.5m for a public realm regeneration scheme, while Mallow was granted an equal sum for a project that concentrates on the town hall theatre.

Carrigtwohill will receive €150,000 to redevelop the town centre and Midleton will receive the same funding for the cultural and civic centre.

Cork County Mayor Cllr Bernard Moynihan said: “These projects will help transform key town centres, strengthen local economies, improve public spaces and create more vibrant places for people to live, work, visit and invest in.”

Cork County Council chief executive Moira Murrell said: “This announcement reflects the quality of our regeneration programme and our commitment to delivering sustainable growth.”

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will engage with local authorities on the next steps.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.