Dynamite found in Baltimore

A significant amount of dynamite has been found at a property in the townland of Laharn in Baltimore.

The dynamite was found within the last 24-hours by people involved in a property renovation project.

The army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is currently on site and the narrow road leading to the property has been closed by gardaí.

The gardaí are asking people to avoid the area until the matter has been dealt with conclusively.

The explosives, described as ‘historic’, are believed to be pre-civil war.

The Garda Press Office is to issue an update in due course.