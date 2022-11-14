Dursey’s cable car may not reopen until 2023

EXCLUSIVE

BY JACKIE KEOGH

DURSEY’S cable car, which links islanders with the mainland and closed last April, may not now open until January, Cork County Council has said.

The original deadline for completing the replacement of the two towers for the cable car was later this month.

But this week the Council told The Southern Star that the opening has been delayed due to a ‘minor but essential’ part that needs to be sourced.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan has called on the Council to indicate when the exactly the works will be finalised, after rough weather affected the operation of the ferry service to the island in recent days.

‘The islanders and the farmers who have livestock on the island have put up with months of disruption, so it is imperative that the Council do everything it can to meet the deadline as initially indicated,’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

This week, an islander told The Southern Star that the weather was ‘too rough’ for the rib-style ferry that was provided on a part-time basis for islanders and farmers. The Council said this week that it is awaiting delivery of a ‘minor but essential part of the improvement works to complete the infrastructure refurbishment and, subject to a statutory inspections process, the cable car will resume service when this is in place.’

It added: ‘It is not possible to confirm the timing for the resumption of the cable car service until the works are complete and have satisfied the statutory inspections, but it is anticipated that this will happen in December, or January 2023.’

Meanwhile, island access is via the Council-managed rib service, which is dependent on weather conditions.