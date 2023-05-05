Dursey boats go eco for summer season

BY HELEN RIDDELL

DURSEY Boat Trips are looking forward to a busy season ahead with an upgraded fleet which will also help to protect the environment.

Owned and operated by Paul O’Shea and Jason Sheehan, Dursey Boat Trips offers tours around the Dursey sound at the far western end of the Beara peninsula in high speed ribs (rigid inflatable boats).

The business was founded in 2019 to create local employment. Paul, who owns Berehaven Motor Works, joined forces with local fisherman Jason Sheehan and in July 2019 they purchased a six-seater RIB, with each bringing their own set of skills to the business.

‘Jason’s family have been involved in the fishing industry all their lives and have a vast knowledge of not just seafaring, but marine compliance and safety standards. On my side, I’m a mechanic and combining both our skills and a passion to generate employment in the area, we were certain we could make it work,’ said Paul.

He says their aim was to encourage tourists to stay longer in the area.

‘We wanted people to come to Beara for a reason. We thought that with Dursey Boat Trips we could be part of the reason, and if they stayed longer in the area, that would support other local businesses.’

The Dursey Boat Trips tour takes in the Dursey peninsula, which is famous for its cable car and also the Bull Rock, lying 9km offshore and towering 93m over the sea. It is home to thousands of nesting gannets. One passenger called it ‘the experience of a lifetime.’

Their first summer operating was so successful that in late 2019 Paul and Jason purchased two large nine-seater boats in order to meet demand for the following year.

However, with the onset of the Covid pandemic much of 2020 was put on hold. When they were finally allowed back on the water, they had a busy summer with domestic tourism. With limited numbers allowed on trips they targeted families and social groups. ‘We had a fixed price per boat, rather than per individual, all lifejackets were sanitised before and after use, and the boats were washed down after each trip. People felt safe with the efforts we made, and we didn’t receive a single phone call from contact tracing.’

Making plans for 2021, with the pandemic still causing uncertainty, Paul and Jason took a risk and decided to further upgrade their fleet with two 12-seater boats.

However, 2022 brought its own set of challenges, with the war in Ukraine, rocketing fuel costs and the cost-of-living crisis. In looking at ways of reducing their fuel costs, Paul said it ultimately led them to making the operation more sustainable.

‘We decided to upgrade our engines to more cost-effective ones and discovered that Suzuki had developed a new micro plastic device which, as the seawater is pumped through the engine, any micro plastics in it are collected into a cannister, which we empty on a weekly basis. The engine also has a lower emission and is 33% cheaper on fuel. Sustainability is very important to us as a business – like doing anything we can to leave this world in a better place for the next generation,’ he said.

Now employing 17 people, both on land and at sea, Dursey Boat Trips have added a new trip to their itinerary, a tour exploring Castletownbere Harbour.

‘This is an option for people who might not want the full offshore sea adventure, and it also gives them the chance to learn both about the history of Berehaven Harbour, and see how current industry operates in the harbour,’ said Paul.

He said tourism in Ireland is now is all about experiences. ‘We try to make Dursey Boat Trips the best experience for our customers. It’s the thrill of the open sea, the scenery, the history and the stories of those who have gone before us. People don’t realise the hardships that people endured here over the years. My father-in-law was a lighthouse keeper. One of the reasons we’re doing this is to keep memories alive.’

Ultimately, Paul feels that the future of tourism on the Beara peninsula is dependent on businesses working with each other.

‘Businesses need to come together in providing packages which include all the area has to offer, in terms of activities, accommodation and food. Our motto is ‘the rising tide lifts all boats’ and I think that sums it up. If we all join forces, then we can achieve anything.’