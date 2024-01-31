Dursey Boat Trips – the West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business for 2023

CONCERN over rural depopulation and a deep-rooted belief that there was an opportunity to bring more visitors to the Beara Peninsula saw Paul O’Shea launch his business, Dursey Boat Trips.

That was in back in 2019, and Paul now employs 17 people with plans underway to expand the business this year.

He’s a motor mechanic by trade running Berehaven Motor Works where he employs five people. It was while he was chairman of his local community centre that his awareness grew of rural depopulation from the locality.

‘I really became aware of the need to create employment to keep people here,’ said Paul.

His late father Vincent was involved in the fishing industry, fishing for mackerel off Garnish Pier.

‘At that time in the 70s there would have been 80 to 100 people working in the industry seasonally and I would have heard him talking about the tourism opportunity to take people to the Bull Rock.

‘My father-in-law Dick O’Driscoll was a light keeper and spent time on Bull Rock and he felt the same,’ said Paul.

He took the plunge and launched the business with his cousin Jason Sheehan, hatching the plan in McCarthy’s Bar in Castletownbere.

Jason Sheehan’s family have been involved in the fishing industry for generations, and their knowledge of the local sea conditions is second to none. Jason’s Grandfather James Sheehan was the first operator of the Dursey cable car.

Starting out with a six-seater rib, Dursey Boat Trips now has three boats, each with a capacity of 12.

Currently on offer are two trips – the Bull Rock Trip and the Castletownbere Harbour Trip – which run seasonally from April through to September. The Bull Rock Trip goes around

Dursey Island and then, off the western point of Dursey, they head out to three islands; Calf Rock, Cow Rock and Bull Rock. As well as stunning scenery and wildlife, passengers are treated to local history on everything from lighthouses to shipwrecks on route.

Customers come from all over Ireland, as well as overseas.

‘Last year we had lots of Americans, Europeans and also Chinese, many of whom are living in this country, as well as people from all over Ireland,’ said Paul.

Winning the West Cork Wild Atlantic Way Tourism Business 2023 award is, Paul said, a huge endorsement of what he and his team are striving to achieve.

‘And that’s bringing people to the outer end of the Wild Atlantic Way and showing off Beara to the world,’ he said proudly.

Plans for 2024 include expanding their offerings to include corporate activity weekends, featuring hill walking, stone wall building as well as harbour tours.

‘Our feelings is that if can get people here, it will help other business as well, it’s about feeding into that bigger picture.’

Paul’s dad Vincent passed away before the business was launched but he’s certain he’d have been impressed by what he has achieved.

‘I think my dad would be proud of us, proud of our determination to make a living for ourselves at home, and to help retain the population in the Allihies parish.

