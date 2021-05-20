Dunmanway's Brookpark to launch new online training platform

The Dunmanway-based business centre has teamed up with Digital Business Ireland and The Olive Group to offer the service

Brookpark Business Centre in Dunmanway has teamed up with leading representative body, Digital Business Ireland, and online training experts, The Olive Group, to create a one-stop-shop of all your training needs.

Brookpark’s online training platform is aimed at small and medium businesses in West Cork and is offering training courses in areas such as compliance, HR, digital, warehouse safety and communications.

These courses are suitable for a range of sectors including hospitality, food, tourism and nursing homes.

The courses will support local businesses, including those that are re-opening, hiring new staff and that won’t have a lot to spend on training.

The courses can be done at home and so they are an efficient and cost-effective way of training staff, while also being easy to use.

Peter Walsh is the Chairman of Brookpark. He says that due to the pandemic they had to come up with new ways of delivering their programmes.

‘With Covid-19 restrictions, we had to cancel much of our training activities at Brookpark and we were looking for an alternative way to support local companies with their training and compliance needs. This platform allows small/medium companies access to a wide variety of courses and at competitive rates,’ says Peter.

‘We are delighted to be collaborating with these progressive partners to deliver the DBI and Olive training platform to businesses in West Cork’, he adds.

Lorraine Higgins, Secretary General of DBI says: ‘Online learning allows companies to meet their training needs in a timely and efficient way which is why we were keen to offer this support to companies over the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Courses can be undertaken at any time that is suitable to the participant which works really well for the SME sector. We are delighted to be working with Brookpark and Olive, two strong supporters of businesses in Cork.'

Alan O’Sullivan, a Clonakilty native, is Sales Director of The Olive Group which is based in Dublin and has been providing training solutions to leading Irish and international companies since 2006.

‘With our powerful, easy to use, integrated set of learning applications, businesses can induct, train, and develop staff by delivering learning experiences that are relevant, engaging and rewarding. This partnership will help support West Cork businesses by providing them with a timely, cost-efficient and pandemic-proof way of reskilling their employees’, says Alan.

As well as the online courses, Brookpark also offers more advanced courses on site in the dedicated training centre in Dunmanway.

For more information on the Brookpark online training platform, and to get access to a discount code for the courses, visit www.brookpark.ie, email [email protected], or contact Peter on 086 4410484.