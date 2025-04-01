Dunmanway shop sells €1m winning Lotto ticket

CELEBRATIONS are underway in Dunmanway after it was revealed as the selling location for last Saturday’s (29th March) 9pm Daily Million top prize ticket worth €1,000,000.

The National Lottery has confirmed that Healy’s SuperValu in the West Cork town sold the all-important winning quick pick ticket.

Shop owners, Andrew and Martina Healy, were thrilled to hear that one of their customers now has a ticket worth a life-changing amount.

‘Believe it or not, we’ve had a couple of big wins in this store over the years, and this isn’t our first time selling a ticket worth €1,000,000! We were delighted to get the news after a busy weekend. Our shop is in the heart of the town here in Dunmanway, so there’s a lot of footfall with people coming and going. It’s great news for the community, and we are all delighted here in the store – it brings a lot of excitement to the area!,’ said Martina.

National Lottery spokesperson, Emma Monaghan said the winner has already reached out

and arrangements are underway for them to claim their fantastic prize.

‘We can't wait to hear the amazing plans they have with their winnings! And no, this isn't an April Fools' joke, it's all very real!’ she said