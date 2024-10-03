Dunmanway Resource Centre gets €52k boost

FUNDING for a wheelchair-adapted vehicle for Dunmanway Family Resource Centre will make a huge difference for cancer care patients and those with mobility issues. A total of €52,000 in funding has been confirmed for the vehicle under the Clár programme, which funds small-scale infrastructure projects in rural Ireland.

Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan said the new vehicle will help to make an enormous difference to care in the Dunmanway area.

‘This will be such a help, it will help to meet the essential transport needs of people with mobility issues and cancer care patients,’ he said.