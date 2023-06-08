Dunmanway pupils reach debating final

SIXTH class girls from St Mary’s Senior Girls National School in Dunmanway have reached the final of the all-island Concern Primary Debates competition.

The West Cork team defeated a team from Ballyadams National School in Laois in a semi-final in Dublin.

The young debaters successfully proposed the motion that ‘Ireland’s commitment to climate change is a load of hot air’ in the contest, which is run by the humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide.

The students from St Mary’s will face Deravoy National School from Co Monaghan in the Concern Primary Debates final which will take place on June 15th in The Helix in Dublin.

If St Mary’s win the final, it will be the second year in a row that the debating champions are from Cork because it was won last year by Ardfield NS in Clonakilty.

The winning team said they are delighted to have reached the final in a competition that had over 260 school teams this year.

‘We are so proud to be part of our school debate team and really like having the opportunity to debate against other primary schools from all over Ireland,’ said team captain Danielle Crowley-Healy.

The St Mary’s team which took part in the semi-final with Danielle were Lauren Mawe-Downey and Georgina Farr, who are all 12.

Their team mentor Mairéad Twohig said the whole school and community are very proud of what they have achieved.

‘It has been a pleasure to watch the pupils become so confident and competent in articulating their thoughts through the Concern Debates, and the knowledge they have gained about global issues through the debates is immeasurable,’ she said.

‘We are incredibly proud of our children’s achievement in reaching the finals and would strongly encourage any school to get involved with the Concern Debates.’

Concern’s head of active citizenship Michael Doorly praised the young debaters and said he hoped they will become life-long advocates on behalf of the most

disadvantaged people in the world.

To take part next year, contact 01 417 7733 or email [email protected].