Dunmanway man left crash scene to get tow

A DUNMANWAY man who left the scene of an accident was fined €1,000 by Judge McNulty at Bantry Court. Evidence had been given at a previous sitting of Skibbereen Court, but the case was adjourned for a two-week period to allow the accused time to pay the €1,000 fine.

Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy said Gda Daniel Quinlan arrived at the scene of the accident at 1.38am at Bunalun in Skibbereen on October 15th 2022.

The sergeant said the single-vehicle accident resulted in damage being caused to a wall and hedging. He also said the investigating garda spoke to paramedics, who had seen a driver at the scene, and traced the accused.

Flor Murphy, solicitor defending, said his client, Con O’Sullivan of Ardcahan, Dunmanway, was 20 at the time. He submitted that there was lots of water on the road which contributed to him hitting the ditch.

Mr Murphy said his client left the scene to go to a friend’s house to get a tow vehicle, but now accepts he should have stayed.

Appealing for leniency, Mr Murphy said his client, an apprentice fitter, has no previous convictions.

The solicitor also said that his client paid €300 to the owner of the hedge, who had estimated the damage at €230. Judge McNulty fined the accused €1,000 for failing to remain at the scene.