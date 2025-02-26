Dumping a regular event on popular route for tourists in Aughadown

RESIDENTS in the parish of Aughadown are becoming increasingly frustrated by the constant dumping of household waste on their beautiful country roads and shoreline.

One local, Christine McCarthy, took photographs of the latest fly-tipping incident, which looks as if somebody pulled up to the sea wall and emptied their compost bin over it.

Since the damage was done, Christine said the tide has come in and taken some of the waste away, but the tide has also dispersed it further along the shoreline.

‘It’s strange because the majority of it is peelings, blue gloves, and loads of kitchen paper, so some of the locals are wondering if it is coming from a kitchen, or something like that, rather than a household.’

According to Christine, dumping on the road towards Aughadown church and graveyard, and also on the Bog Road, is happening on a regular basis.

She said locals have contacted the Council a number of times to take away rubbish that had been dumped in the area overnight.

‘The last time that the Council came within a couple of hours of being notified and took the rubbish away. We appreciate that but no one should have to remove someone’s rubbish.’

Christine described coming across a neighbour going through a recent set of black bags that had been dumped in a ditch.

‘She found there was loads and loads of good food in the bags. A lot of it was health-conscious food. And lots of protein rich food, all of which was in-date,’ said Christine.

‘There was nothing with a name or a signature. It was as if something put the contents of their kitchen into a black plastic bag and threw it at the side of the road.’

On that occasion, the neighbour opened the packages and put the good food out for the birds, and other wildlife, but Christine said she dissuaded her from putting the bags in her own wheelie bin.

‘Instead, we called the Council and they came and took it. Meanwhile, dumping at the other side of the road – the bog Road – is constant. There have even been mattresses and old stools thrown in there,’ she said.

‘It’s shocking and it seems to be getting worse. I don’t understand the mentality of anyone who would do this.’

‘It’s not some out of the way country spot that no one ever visits,’ Christine added.

‘It’s on the Fastnet Trail walking routes, which are used a lot by locals and tourists to the area.

‘Bird watchers also come to this area, along the estuary and down by the river. It’s an area of scenic and natural beauty and it is being destroyed.’