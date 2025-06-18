Duck family gets a helping hand at the Skibbereen Heritage Centre

VISITORS to the Skibbereen Heritage Centre got more than just a history lesson yesterday evening when a local drama involving a duck family unfolded right outside the glass wall of the building.

Staff members Barry and Lauren came to the rescue when a mother duck and her three fluffy ducklings found themselves stranded outside the centre, unable to find their way to the nearby river.

The little family was stuck near the front of the building, facing the challenge of crossing a car park and making it up a set of steps to reach the bridge.

With a bit of teamwork and the unlikely help of a Southern Star umbrella, Barry and Lauren safely herded the ducks across the car park.

Onlookers watched as the ducklings waddled eagerly after their mammy, guided with care toward the bridge steps.

After a bit of effort and encouragement, the ducks made it up the steps and finally down to the water’s edge which was captured on video that you can watch below.