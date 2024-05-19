Drunk woman kept interrupting gardaí

A WOMAN who kept interrupting gardaí as they were dealing with a road traffic collision in Skibbereen was arrested her for being drunk in a public place.

In evidence at Skibbereen District Court, Gda Karen O’Flynn said gardaí were dealing with an incident at Cork Road at about 8.15 am on Sunday, April 14th.

The accused, Natasha Walsh (31) of Apartment 9 at Vickery’s Inn Complex in Bantry kept interrupting.

The garda said the accused, who was not in court when the case was heard, was a passenger in the vehicle.

Gda O’Flynn said she asked the woman to step off the main road for her own safety because there is always a lot of traffic on that part of the N71.

When she failed to do so, the garda arrested her and charged her with being intoxicated in a public place, to which the accused replied: ‘Charge me with whatever you want.’

Judge James McNulty convicted the accused and fined her €300.

The judge gave her six months to pay.