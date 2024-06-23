Dromleigh schoolchildren cook up a storm with new recipe book

PUPILS at Ireland’s oldest primary school, Dromleigh in Kilmichael, have launched an imaginative new recipe book.

The beautifully-illustrated book, entitled Dromleigh’s Delicious Dishes, is a curated collection of recipes from the pupils and families of the school.

The cookbook, a labour of culinary love by pupils of the school, with additional contributions from members of the local community, is a tribute to the recipes that have nourished the pupils of Dromleigh NS, and their families, through the years.

The book is filled with 60 pages of flavour and fun and each recipe is lovingly illustrated by the pupils of the school, under the guidance of local artists Siobhán Duggan and Fiona Foley. From hearty stews to irresistible baked treats, each recipe carries with it a story of family gatherings and shared meals, of comfort food for the winter months or food that conjures up memories of long summer holidays.

‘We are absolutely delighted with this cookbook,’ said the principal Julie Murray.

‘It is testament to the spirit of our school and the vibrant community that surrounds it.

‘As Dromleigh NS has nurtured generations of learners, the recipes in this book have nurtured the pupils and families in the community and beyond.

‘There was great excitement as the book started to come together and we began seeing all the different types of dishes. We are so grateful to the pupils, their families and our parents’ association for the work they put into this.

‘The illustrations used to illustrate these recipes show the imaginations of our children reflecting their creativity and passion for both art and cooking,’ she added.

Dáire, a fifth-class pupil said he loved being a part of this project and sharing one of his family’s favourite treats. ‘We had great fun at home deciding on the best recipe and I never could have imagined it would look even better in the book. I really hope people buy this lovely book and have a go making our recipe,’ he added.

Saoirse, a fourth-class pupil said everyone put loads of work into the recipes. Bláithín, from third class said the book has a lot of unique delicious recipes including recipes from past generations.

Jonathan, also from third class said it is a great way for families to share recipes with each other.

Dromleigh’s Delicious Dishes – Recipes from the Oldest School in Ireland was officially launched last week and went on sale locally or by contacting the school on 026-46212 or at [email protected].