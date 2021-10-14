Driving instructors are concerned that faded road markings are a safety issue

ROAD markings at several critical junctions in West Cork are faded and have almost disappeared, thereby putting drivers’ lives at risk, according to one councillor.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF), who had previously called for Cork County Council to purchase their own line marking equipment for roads and junctions, told The Southern Star that there are junctions across West Cork in urgent need of re-lining and he also highlighted the recent theft of STOP signs as a cause for concern.

‘We have to rely on two contractors who come from Tipperary,’ said Cllr Carroll. ‘I put down a motion a few years ago asking that Cork County Council get their own equipment so that line markings could be done on a regular basis as opposed to relying on these contractors. However, bosses said it wouldn’t be cost effective and that they would need more staff.’

Driving instructors are also finding the faded signs a hindrance when taking novice drivers out on driving lessons, while other motorists are relying on their previous knowledge to stop at certain junctions, he claimed.

Cllr Carroll said novice drivers would be looking out for these line markings, only to find they have all but disappeared. ‘I can think of loads of places across West Cork where you drive out to junctions and the road markings are gone. These markings are put there for a purpose and it’s not good enough that they are almost faded.’

Cllr Carroll suggested that Cork County Council might team up with neighbouring local authorities with a view to purchasing their own lining equipment.

Cork County Council did have its own marking machine more than 20 years ago but, according to chief executive Tim Lucey, at the time they were felt to be ‘uneconomic.’

A Council spokesperson said that road marking is primarily seasonal and very much weather-dependent.

‘If local authorities had a road marking crew, all counties and indeed municipal districts would be looking for crews at the same time.’

Meanwhile, there has been criticism of the fact that line markings which were carried out at Lough Hyne car park in August have already disappeared, following the re-surfacing of the car park in recent weeks.

One frustrated local who contacted The Southern Star said they couldn’t understand why the lines were marked if they knew the area was to be resurfaced within weeks and said it was a complete ‘waste of money’.

In respone, the Council said: ‘Cork County Council can confirm that line marking was carried out approximately a month ago in the Lough Hyne area in order to create an orderly car-parking arrangement.

‘Some of the lining subsequently failed due to damage of the car park surface by the exceptionally high tides in September. The car park was surfaced-dressed to repair the damage and the line-marking will be completed on the unmarked area.’