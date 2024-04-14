Driver had drugs in car since concert

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A MOTORIST stopped by gardaí near Macroom has been fined for possessing ketamine, meth, and cannabis.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that Cian Lynch, 29, of 19 Highbury Gardens, Waterpark, Carrigaline, was stopped at 7.25pm on September 17th, 2023 at Coolcower, Macroom. Following a search of his vehicle approximately €80 worth of cannabis, €50 worth of ketamine, and €50 worth of meth were discovered in the vehicle. Mr Lynch admitted possession of the drugs.

Defence solicitor Eamonn Fleming told the court that his client was working and was separated and was the joint carer of his six-year-old child and maintained good relations with his former partner.

He said that about a year before the incident Mr Lynch had found a dead person on the road who had suffered a heart attack. He said that he had waited with the deceased for the authorities to arrive and that the incident had a serious effect on him.

He said that the drugs found in his possession were small amounts which he had with him since a concert he attended in Belfast. He told the court that Mr Lynch was swabbed when he was stopped and was found to be drug-free and allowed to drive home. He added that his client had struggled with some addiction issues he was trying to deal with.

Judge Adrian Harris convicted and fined Mr Lynch €500 for the possession of the ketamine and €500 for the possession of the meth. The possession of cannabis was taken into consideration.