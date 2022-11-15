Drinagh supplier is Carbery Milk Quality winner

DUNMANWAY farmer Ian Kingston is the overall winner of the 2022 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability awards.

A member of Drinagh Co-op, Ian farms at Sillertane, alongside his parents Dick and Kathleen.

The farm is very much a family enterprise with Ian’s wife Marie, and their children Dylan (14) and Emma (13), also very much involved.

The awards were announced at a ceremony in Fernhill House Hotel on Wednesday night.

As well as the overall winner, the four Carbery co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh each had a winner.

Ian was Drinagh’s winner and Bandon Co-op’s award went to Mícheál and Martina Dullea, Keelnameela; Barryroe’s was presented to Michael Coleman of Carrigeen, Butlerstown and Lisavaird’s went to Kevin Collins of Caruvouler, Ballineen.

‘Promoting and protecting Irish family farming will always be the key objective of Carbery and being able to recognise farmers of the calibre of this year’s winner, in Ian, and finalists, means that we can have confidence in both our quality credentials, and our reputation for sustainable farming,’ said Jason Hawkins, Carbery chief executive.

Carbery Group chairman Cormac O’Keeffe said the story of Irish family farming is about the highest quality milk, grass-fed, healthy cows and looking after land handed down through families and across generations. ‘Nowhere is this more evident than in our annual awards, where we get to meet and reward the farmer suppliers who, with their families, are working hard every single day to produce high quality milk, in the most sustainable way possible,’ he added. ‘These are the standards and the story we want to show to the world about Irish dairy.’

The judges for this year’s competition, Paddy Barrett, Carbery quality manager and John McNamara, Teagasc Cork West, noted the very high standard, and in particular the standard of facilities, the commitment to hygiene and quality and the integration of sustainable farming practices.

• See next week’s Southern Star for more.