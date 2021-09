News DRINAGH DOUBLES Twinning is winning! September 6th, 2021 11:40 AM By Southern Star Team

Drinagh National School has SIX sets of twins enrolled this year. Front from left: Aaron and Ava Hegarty (infants), Katie and Jack Coakley (5th), Paddy and Lizzie Murphy (5th), Donnacha and Padráig Collins (1st). Back: Ashling and Michael Young (4th) James and Grace Daly (6th) with school principal Dominic Hayes, a twin himself!. (Photo: Anne Minihane)