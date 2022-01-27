Drinagh Co-Op now stocking Harvus Milk Replacer range

Drinagh Co-op and Harvus have worked together to create a new milk replacer for calves create a new milk replacer for calves

DRINAGH Co-Op stores are now stocking Harvus Milk Replacer products. There are three products in the range which have great benefits for both farmers and calves.

The team at Drinagh worked with the manufacturers to develop and formulate the three products over the last two seasons.

‘We’ve been working closely in the design and manufacturing of these products to bring them to Irish dairy farmers’, says Darren Lynch of Drinagh Co-Op.

‘There are three products within the range, all formulated from from quality dairy ingredients’.

The first of these products is the NutriPure Gold, which is the gold standard for reliable growth and performance. It contains 23% protein and 20% fat.

It has a high vitamin A content to encourage good skeletal development, and a probiotic package to protect the gut from harmful bacteria. It is suitable for both beef calves and dairy stock.

The HeiferPure provides a high protein diet for early development in replacement heifers. It contains 26% protein and 18% fat. The balanced nutrient additives help to develop robust calves, while the lactic acid bacteria help to fight disease-causing pathogens.

The SkimPure 30 is the premium milk replacer for the best start in life for long term performance. It contains 22% protein, which is of higher quality, and 18% fat. It has a 30% skim milk content for a highly digestible protein source. The skim milk powder digests slower so it leaves calves satisfied for longer. The probiotics aid digestion to stabilise calf health and high feed utilisation by the calf. It contains yoghurt to promote digestion and deliver maximum nutrition to the calf.

‘The Harvus Milk Repacer range is comparable to many of the market leading brands but also offers fantastic value at a competitive price. They are very good value’, says Darren.

‘For both the farmer and calves, transitioning from whole milk to milk replacer is smooth due to the quality of the ingredients selected, providing a consistent product with high digestibility.’

All of these products are easy to mix and are suitable for use in any feeding system, including automatic feeders and bucket feeding.

The products are now available in all eight Drinagh Co-Op stores, just in time for the season ahead, and there is a special Spring dairy promotion running until March 18th.

For more information about the Harvus Milk Replacer products, consult your local branch or Drinagh agri advisor.