Drimoleague native Dee Forbes resigns as RTÉ director general

Drimoleague native Dee Forbes has resigned as RTÉ director general Forbes has tendered her resignation with immediate effect, following the controversy over undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Ms Forbes said in a statement on Monday morning that as director general, she was 'ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation'.

"I take that responsibility seriously. I am tendering my resignation to RTÉ with immediate effect," she said. The Drimoleague woman, who has a house in Glandore, was due to step down from the director general role in July.

Ms Forbes, was suspended by the RTÉ board last Wednesday. The board said today it acknowledges receipt of correspondence from Ms Forbes. Its statement added that representatives of the board and executive will be attending the Joint Oireachtas Committee and Public Accounts Committee this week.

On Monday morning Ms Forbes said the board had not treated her with 'the levels of fairness, equity, and respect that anyone should expect as an employee, a colleague, or a person' and that the controversay had impacted her health and wellbeing.