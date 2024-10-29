Dreeny NS gears up for Halloween fun

THE students of Dreeny National School have had a frightfully fun week preparing for the Halloween season.

The highlight of the week was the school’s annual pumpkin carving competition, where the children showcased their creativity by designing spooky, funny, and intricate pumpkins. The hallways are now filled with an impressive array of carved masterpieces, setting the perfect tone for Halloween.

In addition to their pumpkin creations, the children enjoyed a special visit from Clíona from Skibbereen Library, who treated them to a morning of spine-tingling stories. As part of the session, the children even participated in a poetry workshop, where they crafted their own eerie verses in preparation for the spooky season.

The week will come to a festive close with a much-anticipated Halloween party, where the children will don their costumes and enjoy traditional party games to celebrate all of their hard work so far this half-term.

Dreeny National School wishes everyone in the community a safe and happy Halloween.