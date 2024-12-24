Double delight for graduating agri student Stephanie at UCC

AGRICULTURAL science graduate Stephanie Stanley was celebrating on the double at the annual UCC Teagasc agricultural science post graduation celebration and awards ceremony, which took place recently.

The event celebrated and paid tribute to the class of 2024, as well as recognising and recognised the outstanding academic achievement of a number of individual members of the class.

Bandon’s Stephanie Stanley picked up a Teagasc Paddy O’Keeffe award, accepting a silver medal and €250.

And she was further honoured as she won the AIB best work placement award too, picking up another silver medal and €250.

Another student honoured at the awards was Matt Walsh, from Blarney.

Matt picked up the Southern Milling award for the best student in the four-year module (animal nutrition II), receiving a silver medal plus €250.

In total 13 awards worth €7,250 were presented on the evening.

Each award comprised a beautiful hand-crafted solid silver medal plus monetary prize.

The individual awards themselves reflect the breadth of opportunity within the dairy.

Prof Frank Buckley, head of agricultural science and academic director of the agricultural science degree programme at UCC, congratulated the awardees and their families.

‘The Class of 2024 are a credit to themselves, UCC and to their families. They were hard working, dedicated and capable students across the four years of their degree course’

Teagasc Prof Laurence Shalloo added his congratulations.

‘The dairy industry requires well educated students who can apply their knowledge and skills to address the economic, environmental and social challenges our industry faces now and into the future.’