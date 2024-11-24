Dormant account funding for a community sports hub

CORK Sports Partnership has announced that funding has been secured through the Sport Ireland Dormant Account Fund for the development of a community sports hub for Kinsale and surrounding areas.

The fund will ensure a commitment of nearly €260,000 over five years for the development of an accessible outdoor sports hub for people with disabilities in Cork.

The fund will support Cork Sports Partnership and local partners including Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre, Kinsale Sailability, Sailing into Wellness and Surf to Heal, to work together to develop further the activities provided in the area and plan for new opportunities and partners to build more inclusive and accessible outdoor sports. The full details of the fund, which will become available from next year, were recently announced by the chief executive officer of Cork Sports Partnership, Kristine Meenaghan.

Speaking at Kilmacsimon Rowing Club, Kristine Meenaghan praised the work being done by community groups in Kinsale in creating opportunities for people of all abilities to get active in the outdoors.

Donal Hickey of Kinsale Sailability, a local group that supports people with disabilities through sailing, spoke of the inclusive nature of their activities and the opportunity they provide for people with disabilities to engage in outdoor activities with their families. ‘Sailing is something the whole family can be involved in, and we are proud as a group of volunteers and sailing enthusiasts to support and provide this activity,’ he said.

Jon Hynes, centre director of Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre noted that Kinsale is not only home to incredible adventures, but also boasts a wealth of skilled and dedicated volunteers and professionals who lead a wide array of activities tailored to the needs of individuals with additional abilities within the community. ‘We are now poised to take the next step in expanding our structures, identity, and offerings. With the invaluable support of the Cork Local Sports Partnership and funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund, we aim to elevate our initiative to new heights.’

Maurice O’Sullivan, sport and marketing manager with Cork Sports Partnership highlighted that building and sustaining long–term access to water and outdoor activities for people with disabilities is central to the work of Cork Sports Partnership, the Kinsale Sports Hub will enable the team of Cork LSP to support local groups in Kinsale and build their capacity to provide for people of all abilities.

Cork LSP looks forward to the continued growth of outdoor sports in Kinsale to develop into a sports hub of safe, inclusive and accessible outdoor activities.