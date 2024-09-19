Doors open for Culture Night 2024

WEST CORK comes alive on Friday, September 20th, with a spectacular programme to celebrate Culture Night right across the county.

Bandon has a varied programme, with the wings insta-installation an eyecatcher, and everything from the Tallest Smallest Theatre Company to a late night gig with Aine Duffy, to a workshop on making a traditional ‘Vinok’ Ukrainian Flower Crown. The Rambling House by St Michael’s will offer songs and recitations while Bandon Concert Band will provide a packed programme in Bandon Town Hall.

Skibbereen Heritage Centre plays host to Comhaltas Ceolteóiri Éireann in its courtyard from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Abbeystrewry Church features young local artists performing a variety of music styles. Over at Uillinn, an art workshop facilitated by Japanese artist Seiko Hayase has sold out but there is plenty more going on, with artists in residence opening their doors, including Etaoin Melville showing her hand-drawn stop frame animations, Noël O’Callaghan’s experimental short film Feathers for Rosa and Mark Beatty gets visitors involved in his project using a map, projector and Google Maps Street View offering participants the chance to travel on The ‘Purple’ Road and see West Cork in a new light.

In Clonakilty, the Guitar Festival has a fantastic programme, while there is also an opportunity to enjoy tours of the Michael Collins House Museum, and workshops at Spillers Lane with renowned clown, mime, and movement teacher Tamila Petroshchuk.

In Macroom, the newly-renovated Briery Gap will throw open its doors, with a chance to join the staff for a tour of the facility, and get a glimpse of the new theatre in action.

There’s also an Art on Main Street event featuring the artworks of Bernice Corcoran and Mícheál O’Muirthile.

Over in Bantry, events include concerts at St Brendan’s Church, a celebration of 50 years of Bantry Library, a film and music evening at The Mariner Music Venue and a music jam at the community café on Bridge Street.

Across to Kinsale, artist Mia Foley will give ‘Wild About Art’ workshops to youngsters from 5pm, just one of the many events taking place there.

On Bere Island, the programme includes readings by renowned poet and member of Aosdána, Peter Sirr, an artist talk by contemporary local artist Bill Griffin accompanied by musician Deirdre Ní Dhonnachán and poet Niall O’Sullivan and music by West Cork musicians Martin Kearney and Derry Kennedy.

In Castletownbere, the Sarah Walker Gallery hosts Blue of Distance, telling the story of an Arctic Circle Residency aboard the Antigua tall ship; Carrigaline’s events include Goldilocks as Gaeilge, while in Passage events include the Rock the Block music extravaganza.

These are just a taster of the events across towns and villages. For more see culturenight.ie