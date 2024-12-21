Dog poo in the ditches is irking Kinsale’s locals

COUNCIL officials are planning to erect signage around Compass Quay in Kinsale advising dog owners to dispose properly of dog poo bags.

This move follows numerous complaints from the public about bags being thrown into ditches. Social Democrats Cllr Ann Bambury raised the issue at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, saying that while dog owners are putting the dog poo into the bags, they are then throwing them into the ditch.

She said there are a huge amount of dogs in Kinsale and that it is ‘horrible’ to see dog poo bags being dumped in such a scenic area when any responsible dog owner should take the bags home with them. She also praised the work of Kinsale Tidy Towns who, she said, carry out tremendous volunteer work to keep Kinsale clean.

Cllr Bambury asked if a disposal bin for the bags could be installed but senior executive engineer Richard Cahill said that they have disposal bins on the Glasslyn Rd in Bandon, and more often than not, dog poo bags are left beside the bins as people don’t want to touch them. It’s then left to Council workers to pick them up. Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said they should be encouraging dog owners to take the bags home and pointed out that many dog leads have an attachment where they can attach the bags and dispose of them at home.

Her colleague, Cllr Michael John Foley (FG) said people need to be responsible and take the dog poo bags home. Executive engineer Sabrina Tobin said an increase in signage is needed to advise dog owners to take the bags home.