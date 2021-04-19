Dog fouling is ‘getting worse’

DOG fouling is blighting the rural countryside ‘just as bad as it is in villages and towns across the county’.

Cllr Michael Looney (FF) made the comments when he raised the growing issue of dog fouling in the countryside at a meeting of Macroom Municipal District. ‘I never thought it would happen in rural Ireland but I’m getting lots of complaints about it. I thought it was only a problem in towns and villages but it’s now just as bad out on the country roads,’ said Cllr Looney.

‘It’s absolutely disgusting and people are coming across dog faeces on every walkway these days. I think when they come from the villages and towns they think that dog fouling doesn’t matter out in rural Ireland.’ He said the same rules should apply for everyone and wondered if anything can be done.

‘The key really is to educate people and a litter warden can’t travel the length and breadth of the county. Can we get logos or signs put in place in these country areas?’

Senior executive officer Nicola Radley said that they have in the past made disposable dog bags available to community and Tidy Town groups, which then distribute them. ‘We can help out in that way if it is of assistance,’ said Ms Radley.

Meanwhile, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan (FF) highlighted the growing issue of littering and dumping and said the problem has gotten worse.

‘I don’t know is it that we see more of it now, as more of us are out walking in the countryside, but it’s definitely on the increase. It’s a mentality thing and I don’t know if there’s a lot the Council can do about it,’ said Cllr Moynihan.

She asked if an awareness campaign could be launched to urge people to keep their own 5k clean. ‘If we all do a small amount that might help.’

Ms Radley said they can pass the suggestion to the environment department and also raise it through the Strategic Policy Committee.