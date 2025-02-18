Discovery of beetles ends Scottish tree importation

CONIFEROUS logs will no longer be imported from Scotland after Scottish Forestry confirmed that it cannot guarantee they are free from larch bark beetles.

The Pest Free Area (PFA) of Scotland has been recognised since 2005 as free from a number of bark beetle pests, which are also absent from the island of Ireland.

The discovery of beetles by inspectors in Passage West last year saw the importation of logs from this area paused.

However, Scottish Forestry informed the Government last week that they can no longer meet EU phytosanitary import requirements, thus effectively ending trade between the countries in coniferous roundwood trees.

Forestry Minister Michael Healy-Rae (Ind) said: ‘The cessation of trade in conifers arising from the changed status of the larch bark beetle in the PFA will address the risk of introducing a harmful and damaging forest pest into Ireland. My officials will continue to survey extensively for Protected Zone bark beetle species and a range of other potentially harmful forest pests.

‘Ireland is free of many of the bark beetle forest pests that are found in Europe and in Great Britain,’ said Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon.

‘It is very important for the future of forestry to maintain this pest freedom status given the economic, environmental and social importance of the sector to Ireland.’