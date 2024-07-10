‘Disappearing’ images link twin towns

IT’S been the question on everyone’s lips in Clonakilty over the past week as they seek to find out why poster pictures of locals have suddenly appeared on buildings dotted across the town.

These ‘disappearing’ images are the work of German artists and couple David and Maria Vill Mannstein, who hail from Waldaschaff in Germany – the town that is twinned with Clonakilty and enjoys a strong bond with the West Cork town.

The 19 posters feature Clonakilty locals like JJ Walsh, Colette Twomey of Clonakilty Black Pudding and community activist Noreen Minihane, and were taken when they visited the German town in April as part of the 35th anniversary of the twinning.

A group of West Cork artists also visited there at the same time and held an exhibition in the town for 10 days, which was part of the Zeitgeist Irland 24 government initiative to bring Irish artists to Germany.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Ann Marie Harte, committee member with Clonakilty Town Twinning, who features on a poster in Waldaschaff, said the project has been about making the connection between two towns.

‘David and Maria Vill carried out the same art project in Waldaschaff and the feeling from it was so good that they offered to come to Clonakilty at their own expense to carry out the same project here,’ said Ann Marie.

The materials they used are bio-degradable, which means they will melt away in a couple of weeks and it shows the Clonakilty people looking towards Waldaschaff, while those featured in Waldaschaff are looking out towards Clonakilty. The Berlin-based couple said their project reflects the old technique of street art and they have done some impressive work on buildings across Germany.

‘We want to thank Carol Barrett in Dunmore House Hotel who hosted David and Maria Vill free of charge for the week, while Kate Fitzgerald, who owns the Loft Gallery, was instrumental in helping them with the project and other artists also helped to make it happen.’

Ann Marie said the project has already generated a lot of interest, not just in Clonakilty, but across West Cork and that locals and visitors are already trekking around town to see if they can spot all of the posters, with some in unusual locations.

‘People who owned the buildings were absolutely delighted to be asked. It’s created a lovely buzz around Clonakilty,’ said Ann Marie.