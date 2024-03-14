Disabled swing now needs €34 access key

CHILDREN wanting to use the disability swing in Clonakilty playground have to use a ‘radar key’ which is only available from the Irish Wheelchair Association for €34.50.

That’s according to Labour party election candidate Evie Nevin who says the financial barrier compounds the existing issues with access to the swing.

Evie, herself a disability activist, has strongly criticised Cork County Council for what she called its inadequate support of disabled families.

‘The original lock on the wheelchair swing posed a significant obstacle for people with disabilities,’ she said.

‘Families had to physically collect keys, creating an unnecessary burden. However, the recent change has introduced a new challenge.’

Evie pointed out that families must now order the ‘radar key’ from the Irish Wheelchair Association for €34.50.

Signs at the swing have not been updated to inform users of the new process.

‘This lack of communication exacerbates the feeling of exclusion. Many disabled families already experience isolation due to poor footpaths and a lack of ramps – issues that fall squarely within the Council’s responsibility,’ she added.

‘Residents of Clonakilty, particularly those with disabilities, feel left behind by the town’s inaccessible infrastructure. These issues not only affect residents but also tourism.’

She said that despite contacting the accessibility officer in January regarding the swing and the lock, she has received no response.

‘This lack of communication compounds the frustration felt by disabled families seeking equal access and inclusion.’