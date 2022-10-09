Direct provision garden gets boost

A SENSORY garden is to be developed at Clonakilty Lodge where 100 migrants live.

Clonakilty Friends of Asylum Seekers were among the 84 groups to get a share over €900,000 in funding from AXA Ireland.

It’s all part of AXA Parks, an initiative to support sustainable, community-led projects creating or improving green spaces in their localities. It is estimated that over 350,000 people will benefit from the 84 projects being funded.

The Clonakilty project will enrich an existing community garden with the development of a sensory pathway opposite Clonakilty Lodge.

Those involved describe it as a ‘green sanctuary for families living in Clonakilty Lodge.’

‘It will enhance the existing community garden and provide a much-needed quality amenity for other local residents. The garden is well placed within walking distance of the town, local primary schools and playground for use by the wider community. Whilst the focus of CFOAS’s work remains supporting families living in DP, we are passionate about promoting integration and nurturing community inclusion.

‘The community garden has provided an excellent resource for many groups who benefit from a welcoming space to grow food, socialise and develop friendships and learn. It has also offered an invaluable outlet and safe space for families to escape the confines of cramped bedrooms and communal living of direct provision,’ said a spokesperson. In 2021 funding was secured to develop outdoor cooking and eating facilities so that food could be grown, cooked and eaten all within a few metres.

It’s the group’s hope that the sensory area will encourage even more use by residents and act as a valuable resource for vulnerable local families.