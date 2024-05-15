Determined student to run 250km for charity

A 17-YEAR-old Clonakilty teen has set himself the challenge to run 250km over 25 days to raise vital funds for the charity, MS Ireland.

It’s a charity that is very close to Ciarán Coakley’s heart, as his mum Catriona was diagnosed with the condition three years ago.

Furthermore, Ciarán was diagnosed at birth with a rare mitochondrial disorder and doctors said he may not live to the age of five so his family are very proud of his determination to carry out this challenge.

A fifth year at Clonakilty Community College, Ciarán started the challenge on April 22nd and has been running 10km a day – two separate 5km stretches – and is set to finish on May 17th.

He has already raised almost €10,000 on GoFundMe.

Catriona said he is inspirational to take on such a challenge.

‘He sees me suffering every day. He’s a very up and going young fellow and comes from a background of fundraising. I suppose he felt he would like to do his bit and it was all his own idea,’ said Catriona.

‘It’s been fantastic to see him go out there twice a day and run 5km and it is lovely to see his friends and even the Clonakilty minor team join him for one run.’

For more, see Fundraiser by Ciarán Coakley on GoFundMe.com