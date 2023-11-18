Determined Liam makes case for Bantry skatepark

BY BRIAN MOORE

THEY say, ‘if you want something done, you have to do it yourself’. And that’s exactly what skateboarder Liam Miles (19) from Bantry has decided to do.

‘There are lot young people in Bantry who would love to see a local skatepark,’ Liam told The Southern Star. 'So, I decided to put my head down and work on making the whole skatepark idea a reality.’

Liam organised a committee and set about promoting the idea that Bantry needs a skatepark. ‘The reaction to a skatepark for the town has been extremely positive,’ Liam said.' Some of us have been traveling as often as we can to Skibbereen and even Bandon to use the skateparks there but having an area here in Bantry would be great.’

Liam and his friends have started a petition and have raised over 600 signatures in favour of their proposed skatepark and given the success of the parks in Bandon and Skibbereen, Liam hopes that Bantry will be next to have such a facility. ‘There are a number of sites that would be perfect for the park, and I know that for us skaters a dedicated skatepark would ensure that we can meet up and enjoy what we love to do,’ Liam said.

However, Liam also pointed out that the park would not just be for those who love skateboarding. ‘In Bandon for example you have kids’ roller skating, using scooters and bikes as well at the park and it is an area where younger kids and their parents can hang out as well,’ Liam continued.

Liam and his friends have not only set up an online petition, but they have also started a GoFundMe page at ‘Help build a skatepark to save the Youth of Bantry’.

To support the project or to find out more log on to the Bantry Skatepark Committee on FaceBook.