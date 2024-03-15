Detention extended for 10 men arrested in connection with drug smuggling operation

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

TEN men arrested in connection with alleged organised crime activity have had their period of detention extended.

The ten individuals aged from their 20s to 50s appeared in front of Judge James McNulty at a special sitting of Bandon District Court. The court sat from 7pm to 8:30 pm.

Chief superintendent of the Cork West and Cork North Division Vincent O’Sullivan told the court that it was his intention to apply for a warrant authorising the further detention of each of the ten individuals to further assist with garda investigations for a period of detention not exceeding 72 hours.

Inspector John O’Connell from Mallow Garda Station said that each of the ten individuals would appear separately in court for operational reasons. All the men had legal representation in court and interpreters were also provided.

Chief superintendent O’Sullivan outlined why the gardaí were seeking an extension to the period of detention. He said that the ten men are currently being held at various garda stations in Co Cork under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He told the court that the current permitted period of detention of the ten men would expire on Saturday, March 16 at various times between 10:30am and 11:30am.

Judge James McNulty said: 'Based on the information before the court and the evidence of Vincent O’Sullivan it is clear to me that an extension of the period of investigation is warranted with much still to be ascertained. An extension is warranted and the court will grant the application.'

An extension of 72 hours to the period of detention was granted in the case of each individual and will apply from the expiry of the current permitted detention period.