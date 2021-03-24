Deputy Collins calls for churches to reopen for Easter services

Deputy Michael Collins has called for the easing of restrictions on the number of people attending church services over Easter.

‘Ireland is one of three countries in the world that has forced churches to close to the public,’ the Independent TD told The Southern Star, ‘the others being Saudi Arabia and Korea.’

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Michael Collins said, ‘Churches are safe for people, especially after all the work that has been done to make them compliant with Covid-19 restrictions, such as the provision of hand sanitiser and socially distanced seating.’

The TD argued that the Easter religious services ‘are the most important in the Church calendar, so the Government must reopen them and allow people to express their faith.’

He also called for the number of people attending funerals to be increased from 10, at present, to 50 because ‘this is causing huge heartache to grieving families.

‘The Government must realise that people are doing their best,’ he added, ‘and are willing to work with whatever restrictions are imposed, but the numbers need to be increased.’