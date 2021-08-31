Delays at CUH expected

Cork University Hospital is exceptionally busy at present and some patients may experience delays accessing the emergency department, according to a hospital spokesperson.

‘Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue,’ said the spokesperson.

Hospital management has requested that people, where appropriate, contact their GP and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent.

In addition to GPs and the SouthDoc service, people can also attend the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm. Phone 021 4926900.

There is also the Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital, which is open from 8am until 7.30pm. Phone 027 50133, as well as the Local Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital, which is open from 8am until 7pm. Phone 022 58506.

Hospital Management said it wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time and thank the public for their co-operation and support.