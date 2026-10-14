Deer mating season spells danger for Cork motorists

DRIVERS in West Cork are being asked to stay vigilant as the deer mating season approaches.



The Irish Deer Commission is urging vigilance at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

The organisation said that from late September until early November the clash of antlers will be heard as males show off their virility to potential mates and parade around showing off their armoury.



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A spokesperson said: “While the rut is an amazing experience to witness it is also a time when there is an increased incident of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross public roads and motorways.”

In high risk areas – including stretches of road around West Cork - drivers should reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert.

Prepare to stop, never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle.



When you see a deer "dip your headlights" as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze.



If it has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow. Experts warn you should not approach an injured deer.



If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact local gardaí.



The Irish Deer Commission operate a humane deer dispatch scheme with 160 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities.

