Dede in Baltimore retains two Michelin stars as Baba'de gets a Bib Gourmand

DEDE in Baltimore has not only retained its two Michelin star status for the third year in a row – its sister restaurant Baba’de has earned its first Bib Gourmand after just five months in business.

Turkish chef Ahmet Dede and his business partner Maria Archer have the distinction of being the owners of the only two restaurants in Ireland to achieve that feat.

‘It is wonderful to receive these stars, and now the Bib Gourmand, in recognition of all the hard work and dedication – everything we put in all year to our restaurants, craft, customers, and our community,’ said Ahmet.

‘But we are always hungry for more,’ he added, with no pun intended. ‘We are happy to retain the two stars, but our ultimate goal is to push for the next – a third star.’

‘Ireland still has no three-Michelin-starred restaurants, but it will come,’ Maria predicted. ‘We’d like it to be us, but we’d be delighted for anyone in Ireland to get over the line.’

Speaking to The Southern Star as they were travelling back to Ireland from the glitzy Michelin award ceremony in Glasgow, Maria said: ‘To have a two star and a Bib Gourmand in the same village is unreal, but it’s not just good for Baltimore, it’s good for all of West Cork.’

What is also good for West Cork is the fact that Rob Krawczyk’s Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob has retained its one-star status, as has Bastion Restaurant Kinsale, which is owned by Paul McDonald and his wife Helen McDonald.

At the ceremony on Monday, Maria Archer said there were lots of rumours circulating that Ireland could be chosen to host next year’s event.

‘If it’s true, we would 100% support that,’ said Ahmet, whose talents – as well as the beauty of the Inish Beg Estate – featured prominently on MasterChef: The Professionals, which went out on BBC One before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Restaurant Chestnut has been listed amongst the best value Michelin-starred meals in Ireland at €120 per person, compared to the average price of €285 for two.