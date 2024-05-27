Dede is Ireland’s best – and there’s a new Dede coming 

IRELAND’S best restaurant is in Baltimore. And that’s official.

The Restaurant Association of Ireland has named Dede at the Customs House Baltimore as its regional and its outright winner.

The accolade follows on from Food and Wine magazine’s decision, last October, to also name Dede as its overall winner, making it Ireland’s undisputed best.

With praise heaped upon praise, it should come as no surprise to learn that Ahmet Dede – who runs the restaurant with his business partner Maria Archer – has won the best chef accolade in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

And international recognition couldn’t come any better than Dede’s two-Michelin-star rating.

But there is more good news for the team behind Dede, which continues its meteoric rise in the culinary world – they are close to opening another restaurant right next door.

In mid-June, diners in Baltimore will be able to sample a more casual dining experience in what was the old Mews restaurant.

The name for the new venture is Babade, a blend of Irish and Turkish words for baby and grandmother.

Maria Archer said they can’t wait for the opening and the latest challenge for their team, which includes locals, Turkish, French and Polish chefs.