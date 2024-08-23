Decision to move Saol Nua residents is now ‘shelved’

THE Saol Nua community residence in Skibbereen will remain open, after plans to temporarily close the facility were shelved.

Last month the HSE said the residence would be closed temporarily, with residents moved to Perrott House in the same complex, a decision that was met with shock by residents.

Moving would have meant moving from single rooms to dormitory-style accommodation and a switch from being allowed freedom of movement in-and-out of Saol Nua to having to ask permission in order to leave Perrott House.

Four residents staged a sit-in and said they would not leave. Now the HSE has confirmed the centre will remain open – a decision welcomed by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

‘Those who are living in Saol Nua are predominantly older and have made a home there for many years, many giving up homes in order to live in the centre. I am delighted for all residents and staff in Saol Nua who received confirmation that the centre would remain open and residents would remain in place,’ said Deputy Cairns.

‘This move by the HSE caused an incredible amount of disruption to the four residents, who staged a sit-in protest following the closure announcement on Friday July 26th. Saol Nua is their home and the way this decision was handled by HSE management is nothing short of appalling.

‘It should not have required protests from those who live there, as well as political and media attention in order for the HSE to realise this decision was the wrong one. This community residence is an example of absolute best-practice in our mental health services and should be supported.’

