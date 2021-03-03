Decision to close Bank of Ireland branches slammed; Back to School picture special; Miriam should be president, says Puttnam; Future of West Cork ladies' senior football team in doubt; Interview with Clon and Cork footballer Maurice Shanley; Bullies made teen's life a misery, but now it's magic!

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Decision to close Bank of Ireland branches slammed

• Back to School picture special

• Poor Irish translation on signposts irks councillor

• Swimmer may owe rescue to Transition Year course

• Miriam should be president, says Puttnam

In Sport:

• Future of West Cork ladies' senior football team in doubt

• Interview with Clon and Cork footballer Maurice Shanley

• West Cork women excelling in the coaching world

• Soccer star Denzil Fernandes on season ahead

In Life & Community:

• Lockdown has turned Emma Connolly into a (laundry) basket case

• Bullies made teen's life a misery, but now it's magic!

