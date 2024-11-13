Death of young cyclist (8) recalled in court

By Olivia Kelleher

A 61-YEAR-old man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of an eight-year-old Portuguese boy in Cork last year has had his case adjourned to allow the defence time to consider the ‘voluminous prosecution file’.

John Moynihan of Parkanillane, Kilnamartrya, Macroom is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of André Ladeiro at Cork Road, in Carrigaline. The youngster was out cycling with one of his parents when he was struck by a car at around 9.20am on August 12th, 2023.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital before being transferred to Temple Street, Children’s Hospital where he died four days later.

Cork District Court previously heard that the DPP had directed trial by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The DPP also consented to a signed plea of guilty being entered by the defendant for sentencing at the Circuit Court.

Defence barrister John Colthurst told Judge Mary Dorgan at Cork District Court that the file was quite ‘voluminous’ in nature. He asked that the case be adjourned until November 28th to allow for consideration of its contents.

Judge Dorgan adjourned the case to that date and remanded Mr Moynihan on continuing bail until his next court appearance.

André was a second class pupil at Owenabue Educate Together School in Carrigaline. He had moved to Ireland with his family four years earlier.