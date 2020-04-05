Death of man on scrambler bike in Blarney being investigated

An investigation has begun into a fatal collision, involving a scrambler bike, which occurred in Blarney on Saturday evening.
Gardaí received report of the incident, which took place on a public trail in a woodland area, at approximately 8pm. From initial investigations it appears that the driver of the scrambler, a male aged in his mid-20s, collided with a tree. No other persons were involved.
Emergency services also attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead. His body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out.
The scene was preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
